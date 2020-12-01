Herman Lee Sr.
North Augusta, SC—Herman Lee Sr. entered into rest on Sunday, November 22, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Mt. Tabor AME Church at 2:00 p.m. He is survived by his sons, Herman (Bobbie) Lee Jr., Corey (Tajuana) Lee; daughters, Tracy (Richard) Lee- Dorsey, Tami Lee; sisters, Sylvia Cummings, Dorothy Brown, Emma Joe Terrell; brother, Josh Lee Jr.; fifteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. There will be a viewing on Wednesday from 12-5 p.m. Please adhere to CDC guidelines and wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road. Hephzibah.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/03/2020