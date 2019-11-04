The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
Herman Ray "Happy" Pilgrim


1935 - 2019
Herman Ray "Happy" Pilgrim Obituary
Herman "Happy" Ray Pilgrim
Augusta, GA—Herman "Happy" Pilgrim entered into the Kingdom of Heaven on October 29, 2019 at the age of 84. Herman was retired from the US Navy and traveled the world during his 23 years of service,'doing tours in the Philippines and Guam, Herman met his first wife, Isabelita Pilgrim, with whom he shares 3 children: Samuel Ray Pilgrim, Roger Dante Pilgrim (stepson), and Lilibeth Fajota (stepdaughter). Herman later remarried Remy Pilgrim, with whom he has shared 22 happy years.
Happy loved fishing, watching the Atlanta Braves play, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Remy; children: Ray (Victoria) Pilgrim, Roger (Brigitte) Pilgrim, Lilibeth (Romer) Fajota, and Valarie Cole; step daughters Aurora Ayres and Julie Smith siblings: Ruth (Ralph) Latta and Elizabeth Johnson; 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his late wife, Isabelita Pilgrim and brothers: Clyde, Leroy, Claude, and Andrew Pilgrim.
Funeral services will be held at Thomas L.King Chapel Thursday, November 7th, at 11:00 A.M. with Father Theodore Agba celebrant. Interment will follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez Ga. 30907 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/05/2019
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/05/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 5, 2019
