Entered into rest Sunday, March 3, 2019, Herminio M. Gines, 86, loving husband to Felicitas T. Ramos.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Gines is survived by his two children, Amado R. Gines and Ester G. Fernando.
The Vigil service will be Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 6:00 P.M. with the visitation following until 8:00 P.M. in the Chapel with Father Mark Van Alstine officiating.
An informal service will be Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel at Thomas Poteet and Son.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2019