Heyward Jones
Augusta, Georgia—Mr. Heyward Jones, entered into rest October 13, 2020 at Madison Heights. Due to COVID-19 the family request a private graveside service with the immediate family only on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11 am with the Rev. Lonnie Jones officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed.
Mr. Jones, a native of Edgefield County was a former member of Simmon Ridge Baptist Church. He attended Victory Baptist Church. He worked 32 years with the Department of Public Service, 29 years with the Prince Georges Board of Education, Washington, DC and seven years with Proctor & Gamble in Augusta.
Survivors include his wife, Bettye L. Greene Jones; a daughters, Candye B. (Gregory) Smith; two sons, Kenneth (Stella) Jones and Kevin (Michelle) Jones; godson; Derrick Barksdale; seven grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing will be held from 2-6pm Wednesday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - October 20,2020