Entered into rest Friday, May 3, 2019, Mr. Hilsman A. "Hickey" Dewberry, Jr., 88, loving husband of 66 years to Hazel P. Dewberry.



Hickey was a lifelong resident of Augusta. He was a 1950 graduate of Boys Catholic High School. He loved the water since childhood and has been in boat business all of his life. He was more than just a loving husband, father, and grandfather, he was a friend, genuine person and "captain of the boat party".



Family members, in addition to his wife, include his son: Michael J. Dewberry; grandsons: Bryant Dewberry (Taylar) and Kyle Dewberry (Samantha); great granddaughter: Aubrey Grace Dewberry; sisters: Nealy Bradley and Kay Guenther; "adopted" daughter: Michele Ashe.



The funeral Mass will be Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church with Fr. Mike Ingram celebrant. The burial will follow in Westover Memorial Park.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 P.M., at the church.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 4921 Columbia Rd., Grovetown, GA 30813 or to the Golden Harvest Food Bank



3310 Commerce Dr., Augusta, GA 30909.



Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 5, 2019