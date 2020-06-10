Highwarther Butler
Aiken, SC—Graveside services will be held 1 pm Friday, June 12, 2020 at Pinelawn Cemetery with the Rev. Joshua Bryant officiating. Social distancing will be observed. Viewing will be held from 4-6 pm Thursday at the funeral home.
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.