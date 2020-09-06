1/1
Hilda Lamkin Davis
Hilda Lamkin Davis
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Hilda Lamkin Davis, age 99, entered into rest at Brandon Wilde Nursing Home on Sunday, September 6, 2020.
A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at St. Mark United Methodist Church with the Rev. Thurman Norville officiating. A private burial will follow in Westover Memorial Park.
Mrs. Davis was an educator having taught at T. Harry Garrett, Lamar Elementary, and Media Specialist at A. Brian Merry. She retired from the Richmond County Board of Education in 1986.
She graduated from Lagrange College and received her Master's degree in Media Education from the University of Georgia. She was a charter member of St. Mark United Methodist Church where she serviced on numerous committees.
Mrs. Davis was a member of the Richmond County Education Association, and the Richmond County and Georgia Retired Teachers Association. She was a charter member of the Alpha Delta Kappa Omicron Chapter.
She is survived by her son: Phinizy Davis (Rebecca); grandsons: Phinizy Davis, Jr. (Amanda) and Andrew Gay (Sandy); and great grandsons: Jacob Nixon Davis, Jr. and Trenton Rex Davis. She is preceded in death by her parents: Jacob Phinizy Lamkin and Lillian Blanchard Lamkin; daughter: Helene Davis Gay; and her grandson: Jacob Nixon Davis, Sr.
Memorial contributions may be made to the CSRA Humane Society, 425 Wood St., Augusta, GA 30904.
Due to current restrictions, the private service will be limited to immediate family only and family will meet prior to the service.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
