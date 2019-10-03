|
Hildegard Conover
Appling, Georgia—Hildegard Wilma Binder Conover left this world on October 1, 2019 to become one with the stars. Her life will be remembered. Born in Germany on March 8, 1935. She grew up in war torn Germany as a child and thunder affected her in a way we could not understand. Math was her strongest subject and she enjoyed playing field hockey. Although she did not attend college, she gained her knowledge from traveling, including multiple countries in Europe and many states in the U.S. In 1955, she met and married William Arnold Conover. Embracing life, she lived life, becoming an Oma, which her daughter, Kim, gave her twins to celebrate. She enjoyed Monday night Wrestling at the Bell Auditorium and fishing was a passion. There were many "girl's weekend at the lake" that she attended and enjoyed just taking a walk in the woods. She loved all animals. Life was simple and life was good.
Most of all, she was a Mom and an Oma. Her survivors are her two daughters, Kim Lane (Ronnie), Karen Conover and two granddaughters, Anna Elizabeth Lane and Jessica Caryn Lane. Family members in Germany include, Karlheinz Claus, Susanne Becker, and their children. Preceded in death by her brother and sister, Hannelore and Helmut, and ex-husband, William Conover.
Her last wish was for family and friends to gather for a "kaffee klatsch" at her house, which will be planned for a later date.
