Hildegard Rabinger Dover
Martinez, GA—Mrs. Hildegard Rabinger Dover, 90, entered into rest on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Madison Heights Nursing Home, Evans, GA.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 am, in the Mausoleum Chapel at Bellevue Memorial Gardens, Grovetown, GA with Reverend Vernon Knight officiating. Entombment will follow in the Bellevue Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Platt's Funeral Home, Belair Road.
Mrs. Dover was born October 17, 1929 in Niederranna, Austria and was a World War II survivor. She was a military wife, her husband having served in three wars, World War II, the Korean Conflict (two tours) and Viet Nam (two tours). Hilda was an accomplished artist, having done numerous paintings. She was of the Catholic faith and had been a member of St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church for 48 years.
Mrs. Dover was preceded in death by her parents, Johann Rabinger and Theresia Holzopter Rabinger and her daughter, Joanie Dover.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, James N. Dover, Martinez, GA, sons, Joshua B. Dover (Rebecca), N. Augusta, SC, Dr. Richard K. Dover (Susan), Augusta, GA and James T. Dover (Maryellen), Simpsonville, SC, sister, Ida Gierlinger of Austria and four grandchildren, Stuart Dover, Evan Dover, Teresa Dover and Julie Dover.
For those desiring, the family suggest donations to the , 106 SRP Drive, Evans, GA 30809 or Helping Hands Hospice, LLC, 3642 Wheeler Road, Augusta, GA 30904.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/2/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019