|
|
Hildred H. Newsome
Thomson, GA—Mrs. Hildred H. Newsome, 95, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Lake Crossing Health Center. She was predeceased by her late husband, Morgan Newsome; her parents, Mr. & Mrs. H. A. Humphrey; two brothers, Everette and Hugh D. Humphrey; a sister, Helen Johnson; a nephew, Allen Humphrey and a niece Stephanie McCord. She is survived by three sisters, Faye H. Montgomery-Wood and Joanne H. Harris, both of Thomson, and Dahlia H. Calton, Pine Mountain, GA; and a number of nieces and nephews including, Duanne Humphrey, Christopher Humphrey, Kathy H. Brown, Debra Harris, Donna Quick, Danny Johnson, and Rodney Calton.
After moving to Thomson from Mitchell, GA, Hildred worked as a telephone operator with Southern Bell, a receptionist/operator with National Homes and assumed ownership and management of Newsome's Grocery at the death of her husband. She was a member of Sweetwater Baptist Church and on Sundays attended Antioch Baptist Church services held at Lake Crossing. The church's children and youth were very special to her and visited and cared for her during the services on Sunday.
Private graveside services will be at Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jason Epley officiating. Due to Covid-19, there will be no visitation.
If desired, memorials may be made in Hildred's memory to the Children/Youth Ministry at Antioch Baptist Church, 723 W. Milledgeville Road, Harlem, Ga. 30814, or to the .
Hildred's family sincerely thanks the Hall A nurses and assistant nurses and the maintenance and housekeeping staff at Lake Crossing for the many kindnesses and care given to Hildred during her residence at Lake Crossing.
Friends may sign a guestbook online at www.curtisfuneralhome.com
Curtis Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/14/2020
05/15/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 14 to May 15, 2020