|
|
Hildred Smith Allard
Evans, GA—Entered into rest Sunday, September 1, 2019, Mrs. Hildred Smith Allard, 88, loving wife of Judge David H. Allard.
Mrs. Allard was educated in the public schools of Hinton, West Virginia. She became a Certified Professional Secretary and attended the National Business College in Roanoke, VA and The University of Maryland. Mrs. Allard served as the Executive Appointment Secretary to three consecutive Governors of West Virginia (1960-1967). She then served as the Confidential Assistant to three Chairmen of the Interstate Commerce Commission in Washington, DC.
Mrs. Allard was an accomplished and gifted musician. At a young age, she started playing the piano on radio and television for her Uncle Harry Peyton who was an Evangelist. As a volunteer (and in addition to working in the Governor's office) for almost 10 years, she served as Music Director at Reynolds Memorial United Methodist Church, playing the piano and organ as well as directing the choir. While working for the Governor of West Virginia, she also played the piano at the Governor's Mansion for special occasions.
In addition to her husband, survivors include: her step sister, Elizabeth Miller of Roanoke, VA; two step sons, John Allard and Clayton Allard; and seven step grandchildren. Mrs. Allard was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Gladys Willey Smith and also her brother, Arthur Smith, Jr.
A memorial service will be held in the Georgia Room at Brandon Wilde Senior Living Community on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 11:00A.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hildred Smith Music Scholarship, Concord University, P.O. Box 1405, Athens, West Virginia 24712
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the Brandon Wilde staff serving in the Arbor.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Sunday September 15, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019