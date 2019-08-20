Home

Elliott Sons Funeral Home
4255 Columbia Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 868-9637
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Hin Cheung Obituary
Hin Cheung
Martinez, Georgia— Mr. Hin Fai Cheung entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 19, 2019. Mr. Cheung was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He worked hard to support his family and had a heart full of love. He was a lifelong member of the Chinese Benevolent Association. Mr. Cheung was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Mrs. Pui Ling Ho; his oldest son, Jone Yin Cheung and older sister, June Loo. His survivors include; son, Doug (Xue Fang) Cheung; daughter-in-law, Ming M. Cheung; grandchildren, Melissa (Alok) Shrestha, Michael Cheung, Erik Cheung, Amanda Cheung; brother, Buddy (Julianna) Jeun; sister, Lynne Woo; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mr. Cheung will be held at 11 am, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Columbia Road Chapel of Elliott Sons Funeral Home. The family will be receiving friends at 10 am until the service hour at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Westover Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Chinese Benevolent Association.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/22/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 22, 2019
