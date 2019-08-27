Home

Poteet Funeral Home - South Chapel
3465 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 798-8886
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Hoa Thi Shorter


1940 - 2019
Hoa Thi Shorter Obituary
Hoa Thi Shorter
Hephzibah, Georgia—Hoa Thi Shorter, 79, of Hephzibah, Georgia, passed away on August 26, 2019 at 11:47am in Eisenhower Army Medical Center on Fort Gordon Military Base.
Funeral services will be held 10am on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Poteet Funeral Home Chapel on Peach Orchard Road in Augusta with the Father Mark Van Alstine from St. Joseph Catholic Church officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery on 2700 Deans Bridge Road in Augusta. Arrangements are by Poteet Funeral Home.
Mrs. Shorter was born in Hue, South Vietnam on June 21, 1940. She married Rockey D. Shorter, Sr. on January 22, 1971 in Saigon, Vietnam at the American Embassy.
She is survived by her husband, Rockey D. Shorter, Sr., son Minh Shorter of Washington State, Cristina Drynan (Eric) of Washington State, and Rockey D. Shorter, Jr. (Brenda) of Buford. She has six grandchildren – three grandsons - Alex Arounleut of Reno, Nevada, Eric Drynan, Jr. and Connor Drynan of Washington State – and three granddaughters – Morgan Shorter, Haleigh Brooke Shorter and Addison Shorter, all of Buford, GA.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Eisenhower Army Medical Center ICU. The family will be at the home.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/28/19
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2019
