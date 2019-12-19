|
|
Hobson Chavous
Martinez, GA—Entered into rest Wednesday, December 18, 2019, John Hobson Chavous, Jr., 83, loving husband of the late Mrs. Terri Anne Jarrett Chavous.
Hobson was a longtime realtor with Blanchard and Calhoun Real Estate. He was a former Chairman of the Richmond County Board of Commissioners and was also a past President of the Augusta Home Builders Association. He was a very active member of St. James United Methodist Church. In his spare time, Hobson was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved the outdoors. He was a huge Georgia Bulldog fan. Hobson was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Family members include: daughter, Shelli Chavous Phillips (Doug) of Martinez; son, Trey Chavous (Tracy) of Martinez; grandchildren: Kalyn Michaels, Travis Hodges, Brett Hodges, Alexandria Smith, Anne Claire Phillips, Jack Chavous, Walker Phillips; and great grandchildren: Brodie Chapman, Baylor Michaels, and Hannah Hodges.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. James United Methodist Church with Rev. Thurman Norville officiating. Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Jack Chavous, Brett Hodges, Travis Hodges, Lee Jones, Robert Cain and Gary Richardson.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. James United Methodist Church, 439 Greene Street, Augusta, GA 30901.
A special thanks to the staff of Camelia Walk and also his devoted caregivers, Nettie Suddeth and Devin Dunbar, for their compassionate care.
The family will receive friends Friday, from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
