Entered into rest Friday, March 1, 2019, Homer Charles Scott, 86, loving husband of Marilyn Byall Scott.



Born in Toledo, Ohio, Mr. Scott and his wife enjoyed spending summers at their home in Michigan and winters in Martinez. He was an active member at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church. Known affectionately as "Bearsy" by his children and "Grandpa" by his grandchildren, he was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be very missed.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Talmage & Mildred Scott, and his sister, Janet Byers and her husband, Wayne. In addition to his wife of nearly 60 years, he is survived by his children, Andrew Scott and wife, Anthea; Jessica Beitzel and husband, Hank; Gordon Scott and wife, Amy; his grandchildren, Elizabeth Beitzel, Anna Beitzel, Cooper Scott, and Bannock Scott.



Funeral services will be Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church with Rev. Ed Rees and Rev. Robert F. Hunt officiating. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew Presbyterian Church at 3551 Wheeler Rd, Augusta, GA 30909, or the Salvation Army at 1833 Broad St Augusta, GA 30904.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 12:30 P.M., at the church. Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com









Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary