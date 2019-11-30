|
|
Homer Gabard
Jackson, SC—Homer Rondal Gabard, age 70, died Friday, November 29, 2019 at his home surrounded by family.
Homer was born December 15, 1948 in Winston Salem, NC to the late Homer E. Gabard and the late Margaret F. Gabard. He proudly served his country in the US Army for nine years and was a veteran of the Vietnam and Korean Wars. He spent one year of college at UNC Chapel Hill and received his bachelor's degree in business management from USC. His career as a contracting officer for the US DA Forest Service took him to various cities and countries while under assignment. He had made the local area his home since the early 1990's. Homer enjoyed reading and watching football. He was an avid NC Tarhills and Miami Dolphins fan.
Survivors include his wife of forty-three years, Ursula Gabard; two daughters, Astrid Klepsch, North Augusta, SC and Manuela Bell, Jackson, SC; a grandson, Stefan Klepsch; three sisters, Karen Moore (Paul), Reda Gill (Larry), and Charlotta Gabard (Bob); and extended family in Germany.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in The George Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Forces United (), 701 Greene Street, Suite 104, Augusta, GA 30901.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/01/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019