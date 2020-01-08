Home

Taylor Funeral Home
401 West 8th St.
Louisville, GA 30434
478-625-7761
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
401 West 8th St.
Louisville, GA 30434
Visitation
Following Services
Taylor Funeral Home
401 West 8th St.
Louisville, GA 30434
Hope Arnold Obituary
Hope Arnold
Louissville, Georgia—Mrs. Hope Mays Arnold, 94, of Louisville, died Friday, January 3, 2020 at her residence.
Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Taylor Funeral Home Chapel in Louisville. Burial will be in the Louisville City Cemetery. Visitation with family will follow the service.
Hope was born in Jenkins County and the family moved to Louisville in the 1930's. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Louisville.
Hope worked for many years at Bryant's Inc. in Bartow, Georgia before retiring to join her husband to work with him in their co-owned business, Arnold Jewelers in Louisville, Georgia. They were in business for 25 years before retiring.
Hope was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd L. Mays, Sr. and Kathleen Lutes Mays, her husband, Carroll Cheatam Arnold, and her brothers, Floyd L. Mays, Jr., James O'Donald Mays, & Harold Mays.
Hope is survived by nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, a sister-in-law, Mrs. Harold Mays (Audie), and a brother-in-law, Fred Arnold. Her niece, Gloria Mays New and her nephews, Floyd L. Mays III and Gordon Mays, who lived closest to her, looked to her as if she were a parent.
Those desiring, please make memorials to: First Baptist Church, 101 East 9th St., Louisville, GA, 30434 or Jefferson County Hospital Foundation, 1067 Peachtree St., Louisville, GA, 30434. Golden Harvest Food Bank, 3310 Commerce Drive, Augusta, GA, 30909-9906 or to a .
You may sign the family's personal guestbook online at www.taylorfhlouisville.com.
Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Louisville is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/09/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 10, 2020
