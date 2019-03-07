|
Horace B. Johnston, III, 63, of North Augusta, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home in North with Rev. Pat Goodwin and Pastor Steve Jones officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home on Friday. There will also be a second memorial service at North Augusta Southern Methodist Church at 5:00 pm, on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Mr. Johnston was a pastor for over forty years, serving the last thirty plus years as pastor of North Augusta Southern Methodist Church. He was a happy and caring person who loved working with the youth. He served on the Eastern Conference Board of Trustees of Conference Properties for camp upkeep and development for Camp Summers and Manget and Camp Three Forks Trail.
Survivors include his mother, Mary Lou Dickey Johnston; aunt and uncle, Ruth and Ted Carroll; and a number of cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Horace B. Johnston, Jr. and a sister, Patty Johnston.
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com) in North is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Patty Johnston Memorial Tabernacle at Camp Summers and Manget in Cameron, SC or to Camp Three Forks Trail in North Carolina.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2019