Horace Batts, Sr., age 88, of Louisville, GA, passed on May 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Peel Grove Baptist Church, Vidette, GA, with interment at church cemetery. Viewing, Friday 10:00 A.M.-7:00 PM, at the Garrer Funeral Home, Louisville, GA

Survivors include: four sons, Horace Jr., Willie Sr., Abraham, and Bruce Batts; three daughters, Mazel McIntosh, Shirley Cunningham, and Lucille Batts; one brother, Honsberry Batts, Jr.; fifteen grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home. www.battsbridges.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 17, 2019
