Howard Alvin McClain, Jr.
Waynesboro, GA—Howard "Hal" McClain Jr, 60, passed on 21 January 2020. He was born on 6 March 1959 to Howard Alvin and Barbara Gayle McClain. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Plue McClain, two sons, Cannon Alexander and James Trevor McClain, his daughter, Kelly McClain Sandy, a granddaughter and two great-grandchildren. A small memorial service will be held at 2 pm on 25 January at First Presbyterian Church, 810 Myrick St. Waynesboro, GA 30830.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 23, 2020