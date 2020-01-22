Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Howard McClain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Alvin McClain Jr.


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard Alvin McClain Jr. Obituary
Howard Alvin McClain, Jr.
Waynesboro, GA—Howard "Hal" McClain Jr, 60, passed on 21 January 2020. He was born on 6 March 1959 to Howard Alvin and Barbara Gayle McClain. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Plue McClain, two sons, Cannon Alexander and James Trevor McClain, his daughter, Kelly McClain Sandy, a granddaughter and two great-grandchildren. A small memorial service will be held at 2 pm on 25 January at First Presbyterian Church, 810 Myrick St. Waynesboro, GA 30830.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - ASAP
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -