|
|
Mr. Howard Bennett Blanchard of Augusta, Georgia died Monday, February 11th. 2019
Howard is survived by wife Diane Blanchard, son Rodney Blanchard, daughter Ginevra Martel, and five grandchildren.
Howard was the son to Florence Trattles Blanchard and Edward Bennett Blanchard.
Memorial Service will be held at Church of Our Savior Episcopal Church on Columbia Road, Martinez, Georgia at 2:00 pm on Thursday, February 12st.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 19, 2019