Home

POWERED BY

Services
Platt's Funeral Home
721 Crawford Avenue
Augusta, GA 30904
(706) 733-3636
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Chapel of Whole Life Ministries
2651 Washington Rd.
Augusta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Gaither
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Eugene Gaither

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Howard Eugene Gaither Obituary
Howard Eugene Gaither, beloved husband of the late Wilma D. Gaither, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Sunday, February 3, 2019 at his residence.

A memorial service will be held Monday, February 18, 2019 at 7:00 pm in the Chapel of Whole Life Ministries.

Mr. Gaither is survived by his son, Ronald Gaither, two daughters, Dee Brown (Buster) and LaVonne Beale (Roger), 4 granddaughters, Anna and Gace Felt; Leah and Megan Gaither and 1 great grandchild, Dominic Felt-VanDyke.

Memorial contributions may be made to Whole Life Ministries, 2651 Washington Rd., Augusta, GA 30904.

Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com.

Platt's Funeral Home, 721 Crawford Avenue, Augusta, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.