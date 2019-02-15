|
|
Howard Eugene Gaither, beloved husband of the late Wilma D. Gaither, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Sunday, February 3, 2019 at his residence.
A memorial service will be held Monday, February 18, 2019 at 7:00 pm in the Chapel of Whole Life Ministries.
Mr. Gaither is survived by his son, Ronald Gaither, two daughters, Dee Brown (Buster) and LaVonne Beale (Roger), 4 granddaughters, Anna and Gace Felt; Leah and Megan Gaither and 1 great grandchild, Dominic Felt-VanDyke.
Memorial contributions may be made to Whole Life Ministries, 2651 Washington Rd., Augusta, GA 30904.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com.
Platt's Funeral Home, 721 Crawford Avenue, Augusta, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 15, 2019