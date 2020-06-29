Howard Haskell Fanning
1935 - 2020
Howard Haskell Fanning
Hephzibah, Georgia—Howard Haskell Fanning, 84, entered into rest June 28, 2020, husband of Lucy Ann Fanning.
Mr. Fanning a native of Charleston, SC lived most of his life in the Augusta area, where he retired from the Graniteville Company, he served in the US Marine Corps.
Additional survivors include his sister, Dorothy Malina and several loving nieces and nephews and other family members.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at Bellevue Memorial Gardens Chapel with Reverend Dewain French officiating. Burial will follow at Bellevue. The family will receive friends at Bellevue 1 hour prior to service.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/30/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
