Langley, SC—Mr. Howard R. Butler, entered into rest October 2, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Young Storm Branch Baptist Church with Minister Heyward Jean eulogist and Rev. Shirley Holston pastor. Interment will be in Jacksonville Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Butler, a native of Aiken County attend Schofield High School. He was a member of Young Storm Branch Baptist Church, 25 Gents, American Legion Post 232, Top 10 Haters and Jacksonville Community Commission. He was a United States Army Veteran and received a Purple Heart.
Survivors include two sons, Fred Byron Butler and Timothy Vernon (Tamara) Butler; a daughter, Vanessa Jean; eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.
Mask and social distancing will be observed Viewing will be held from 2-6 pm Thursday at the funeral home.
The Augusta Chronicle - October 7, 2020