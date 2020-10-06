1/1
Howard R. Butler
Mr. Howard R. Butler
Langley, SC—Mr. Howard R. Butler, entered into rest October 2, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Young Storm Branch Baptist Church with Minister Heyward Jean eulogist and Rev. Shirley Holston pastor. Interment will be in Jacksonville Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Butler, a native of Aiken County attend Schofield High School. He was a member of Young Storm Branch Baptist Church, 25 Gents, American Legion Post 232, Top 10 Haters and Jacksonville Community Commission. He was a United States Army Veteran and received a Purple Heart.
Survivors include two sons, Fred Byron Butler and Timothy Vernon (Tamara) Butler; a daughter, Vanessa Jean; eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.
Mask and social distancing will be observed Viewing will be held from 2-6 pm Thursday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - October 7, 2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
OCT
9
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Young Storm Branch Baptist Church
October 4, 2020
Your memories will be there forever and ever. So sorry for your loss. May the Lord bless you all.
Edwina Carter
Friend
