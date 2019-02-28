Howard Wesley "Wes" Oldfield was born September 5, 1968 in Macon, GA.



He attended Central High School in Macon, GA, graduating in 1987 then continued his education in the US Army. He also attended University of Phoenix pursuing a B. S. degree in Information System Technology.



After he entered the Army, he attained the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 2. He also served in the Gulf War. After 14.5 years of service, Wes received an honorable discharge and retired from military service to pursue other work in the IT and Communication fields.



Preceded in death by his parents Richard Donald Oldfield, Sr. and Carol Oldfield, survivors include his 2 boys, Collin Oldfield and Eric Oldfield, his one daughter BriAnna Oldfield and his brother Richard Donald Oldfield, Jr.



Wes enjoyed several hobbies including fishing, boating and biblical studies. He loved the Georgia Bulldogs and enjoyed watching sports. He also was an accomplished author, writing multiple books.



A memorial service, officiated by Pastor LeRoy Green, will be held at the Grovetown United Methodist Church, 206 E Robinson Ave, Grovetown, GA 30813 on March 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM.



Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd., Martinez, GA 30907 (706) 863-6747.









