|
|
Hubert "Hugh" Augustus Tarcai, 75, of Augusta, GA and formerly Kissimmee, FL, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Augusta after a brief illness. Hugh was a 7th generation Floridian, born in Kissimmee on September 15, 1943. He grew up in Kissimmee with his parents, Lou and Nelda, brother Louis "Buddy", sister Teri, and grandparents A.G. and Dessie Mann. He attended Osceola High School and Edwards Military Institute. After high school, he worked in his families' farm and garden and citrus businesses before enlisting in the Army in 1966. He served in both Vietnam and Korea and was awarded the American Spiritship Honor medal in 1968. He received an honorable discharge in 1969 as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Infantry. After service to our country, he returned to Central Florida seeking ways to serve the community. Working in conjunction with the First Baptist Church of Orlando, he opened a popular and innovative Christian gathering spot for young people called the Good Thief Coffee House. It was located on Pine Street in downtown Orlando and had a very positive impact on the lives of many young people in the Central Florida area during the turbulent times of the late 1960's and early 70's.
Furthering his education, he studied psychology at Rollins College and the University of Central Florida. He then studied theology at Colgate Rochester Crozier Divinity School in New York, where he received the Master of Divinity degree. He was an ordained minister and served for many years as the pastor of the United Church in Bethel Vermont.
Although he thrived and enjoyed his time as a pastor, it was in Augusta where Hugh found his true calling, serving as a clinical chaplain in a hospital setting and as the Director of Habitat of Humanity. He received training and certifications in the areas of oncology, trauma, neo-natal intensive care and pediatric care at the University Hospital in Augusta. He also served as a hospice chaplain, providing comfort and care to many grieving families over the years. After retiring from Habitat for Humanity in Augusta, Hugh continued to serve as the Founder and Bishop of the Order of the Cross in 2005, a Christian community of Motorcycle enthusiasts in Augusta, where he touched the lives of many with prayer and impactful Christian fellowship. In 2006-2007, the Florida Chapter of the Order of the Cross started.
Hugh leaves a legacy of an enthusiasm for life and compassion for others.
Hugh was a member of the Silver Spurs Riding Club, the Orlando Polo Club, the American Legion, and was a licensed private pilot and motorcyclist.
He is survived by his brother Louis "Buddy" Tarcai; his sister, Teri Tarcai Stonebraker; nieces, Samantha and Mari; nephews, Steven and John; six great nieces and nephews; cousins, John Tregre of Kissimmee, FL and Al (Bev) Cybusdki of Columbus, OH; uncle, Tommy Turner of Warner Robbins, GA, and many friends that were considered family.
Services will be held at 4:00pm on Thursday, April 25th, 2019, at Bible Fellowship Church, 3701 Riverwatch Parkway, Martinez, GA 30907. Visitation/viewing will be held at the church one hour prior to service time. The family and friends are under the care of Elliott Sons Funeral Home, 4255 Columbia Road, Martinez, GA 30907. A celebration of Hugh's life will also be held in Kissimmee, FL, at a later date.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 22, 2019