Hubert Levi Ash
Augusta, GA —Hubert (Hub) L. Ash, 84, entered into rest Thursday May 28, 2020 at his residence in Augusta. Hub was born January 1, 1936 in Tyler, Texas. He came and remained in Georgia after having been drafted into the Army and stationed at Fort Gordon. Completing his time in the Army, Hub began his accounting career and eventually opened his CPA practice with two offices, one in Augusta, Ga. and one in Thomson, Ga. In both communities, he was extremely active in Rotary Club, First Baptist Church, and the Kilpatrick Association. He served in executive positions in all three organizations and received many honorary awards for his dedicated work and service.
After selling his CPA practice, he served as McDuffie County Hospital Administrator. He then ended his career as a commercial Realtor in Augusta. Mr. Ash was preceded in death by his parents James R. and Mary D. Ash, brothers Richard and William Ash, and a son Kenneth Ash. He is survived by a daughter Lisa(Al) Hadden of Martinez, Ga., a son Neal(Andrea) Ash of Adelaide Australia, 4 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, a twin brother David(Bobbie) Ash of Santa Ana, California, and numerous nieces and nephews. A private family memorial service will be held due to Covid.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations being made in Mr. Ash's honor to The Cason Bruker Sunday School Class, First Baptist Church 3500 Walton Way Ext. Augusta, Ga. 30909
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/02/2020
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/02/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.