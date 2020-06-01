Hubert Levi Ash
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hubert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hubert Levi Ash
Augusta, GA —Hubert (Hub) L. Ash, 84, entered into rest Thursday May 28, 2020 at his residence in Augusta. Hub was born January 1, 1936 in Tyler, Texas. He came and remained in Georgia after having been drafted into the Army and stationed at Fort Gordon. Completing his time in the Army, Hub began his accounting career and eventually opened his CPA practice with two offices, one in Augusta, Ga. and one in Thomson, Ga. In both communities, he was extremely active in Rotary Club, First Baptist Church, and the Kilpatrick Association. He served in executive positions in all three organizations and received many honorary awards for his dedicated work and service.
After selling his CPA practice, he served as McDuffie County Hospital Administrator. He then ended his career as a commercial Realtor in Augusta. Mr. Ash was preceded in death by his parents James R. and Mary D. Ash, brothers Richard and William Ash, and a son Kenneth Ash. He is survived by a daughter Lisa(Al) Hadden of Martinez, Ga., a son Neal(Andrea) Ash of Adelaide Australia, 4 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, a twin brother David(Bobbie) Ash of Santa Ana, California, and numerous nieces and nephews. A private family memorial service will be held due to Covid.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations being made in Mr. Ash's honor to The Cason Bruker Sunday School Class, First Baptist Church 3500 Walton Way Ext. Augusta, Ga. 30909
Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez, GA 30907 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/02/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 29, 2020
Hubert was always full of fun! I admired him for never giving up after his stroke. He was a hero for many as he played golf and rode his bicycle, keeping muscles strong. Hub was a member of my 1954 Longview High School graduating class. I will miss him. Nell Collins
Nell Collins
Classmate
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved