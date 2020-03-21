Home

Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Hudson Ingram

Hudson Ingram Obituary
Hudson Ingram
Augusta, Georgia—Mr. Hudson Ingram, husband to Betty Hall Ingram, entered into rest Wednesday, March 18, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Mr. Ingram leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife Mrs. Betty Ingram, loving daughter and son-in-law Nicole (Marquis) Moore and his grandchildren, that were the joy of his life, McKenzie and Noah Moore and a host of other family and friends.
The family is requesting a private funeral service and burial for the immediate family.
Mr. Ingram will be available for public viewing Tuesday, March 24th from 2-6 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, Inc, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/22/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020
