|
|
Mr. Huey Long Carithers, 82, of Three Points Rd. NW entered into rest June 28, 2019 at University Hospital.
Mr. Carithers was a native of McDuffie County, Georgia and was the son of the late Robert Carithers and the late Edna Howard Carithers. He was the retired owner and operator of Carithers Construction. Mr. Carithers was an avid golfer and enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and especially growing tomatoes to give to his friends. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Thomson.
Survivors include his daughter, Lisa C. Bowles (Brian); brother, Billy Carithers (Shirley); sisters, Annie Ruth Clark, Linda Whitaker, Sandra Church (Ray); and grandchildren, Andrew Bowles and Connor Bowles. Mr. Carithers was predeceased by a brother, Robert Howard Carithers.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, July 1, 2019 in the chapel of Beggs Funeral Home with Brother Charles Land officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Carithers family would like to thank Dr. Ray Johnson, Dr. Les Walters and the staff of Augusta Cardiology for the excellent care they provided for Mr. Carithers for many years.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Huey Carithers.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 30, 2019