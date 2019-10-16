|
|
Hugh Batchelor
Modoc, SC—Hugh "Dorsey" Batchelor, Jr.,59, entered into rest October 15, 2019, husband Tammy Batchelor.
Hugh was born in McRae, Georgia and has lived in Modoc, SC for the past 30 years, he was a Baptist and a previous member of Modoc Fire Dept.
Additional survivors include his son Triston Bell; daughters Sarah Warren (John); Amanda Scarborough; sister Harriett Adams and twelve grandchildren. Dorsey was preceded in death by his parents and son David Carl Scarborough, Jr.
A memorial service will be held on Friday October 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Red Oak Grove Baptist Church Modoc, SC with Pastor's Tim Shull and Allan Olive officiating.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/17/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 17, 2019