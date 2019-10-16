Home

McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Hugh Batchelor


1960 - 2019
Hugh Batchelor Obituary
Hugh Batchelor
Modoc, SC—Hugh "Dorsey" Batchelor, Jr.,59, entered into rest October 15, 2019, husband Tammy Batchelor.
Hugh was born in McRae, Georgia and has lived in Modoc, SC for the past 30 years, he was a Baptist and a previous member of Modoc Fire Dept.
Additional survivors include his son Triston Bell; daughters Sarah Warren (John); Amanda Scarborough; sister Harriett Adams and twelve grandchildren. Dorsey was preceded in death by his parents and son David Carl Scarborough, Jr.
A memorial service will be held on Friday October 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Red Oak Grove Baptist Church Modoc, SC with Pastor's Tim Shull and Allan Olive officiating.
Please visit www.mcneillfuneralhome.com to sign the family's personal guestbook.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/17/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 17, 2019
