Hugh (Pete) Fulcher, Jr.
Hephzibah, GA—Hugh (Pete) Fulcher, Jr., age 89, passed away at his home on July 4, 2020 in Hephzibah, Georgia. A lifelong resident of the area, he was born on July 3, 1931 to Louise and Hugh Fulcher. He was a kindhearted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.
Pete worked with the Rural Electric Corporation, PET Dairy and was also a dairy farmer during his professional career. He was a conservationist who was very active in local community organizations that worked to deliver program assistance for agriculture. He was a devout member of the Hephzibah Baptist Church where he served as deacon for many years. Pete was a lover of animals and babies. Generations of friends and family often stopped by to visit the Fulcher Farm where they could ride horses, feed goats and admire Pete's tomato patch. Pete Fulcher will be remembered for his teasing jokes, his strong work ethic, his generosity and his willingness to help a neighbor in need.
Pete is survived by his daughters Rhea Hebert and Valerie Webster, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Hilliard Fulcher and his sister, Edith.
The family will not be holding funeral services at this time. A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in his honor to Hephzibah Baptist Church.
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/06/2020