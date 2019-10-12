|
|
Hugh Taylor Bennett, III
Augusta, Georgia—Hugh T. Bennett, III, entered into peaceful rest at his home on Friday, October 11th. A native Tennessean, born in Fruitland, TN on October 16, 1938, he made Augusta his home over the last 15 years. Hugh graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1960 with a BS in Industrial Management. After graduation, he married his college sweetheart Patti Payne and enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served for 3 ½ years and achieved the rank of 1st Lieutenant. After his service, he began his career in industry working for Cummins Engine Co., Toastmaster, Inc., and retired from Litton Industries as VP of Sales and Marketing in 1991. He was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church USA, serving as a deacon and an elder at First Presbyterian Church in Columbia, MO and First Presbyterian Church in Cookeville, TN. Hugh was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity and a member of Kiwanis International, having served as President of the Cookeville Kiwanis Club and an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Augusta. He was an avid golfer and an accomplished marksman, earning numerous awards as a sharp shooter on the Air Force pistol team. He loved time spent at Shooters Indoor Range when he could no longer play golf.
Hugh is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Hugh T. Bennett, Jr (Vaneeta), and his sister Betty Bennett Hazelwood. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Patricia "Patti", his son Hugh Taylor Bennett IV (Susan), daughter Catharine Bennett Lemmon (Christian) and with great pride, his grandsons Sam Bennett, Bennett Lemmon and Brooks Lemmon.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 14th at 2:00 PM at Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church, Augusta, GA. The family will receive friends after the service in the Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church, 2261 Walton Way Augusta, Ga 30904.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.arlingtonfuneral.com Arlington Burial & Cremation, 1220 George C. Wilson Dr., S-C, Augusta, GA 30909. 762-994-0311
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/13/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019