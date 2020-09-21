Hugh Warren Handley
Augusta, GA—Hugh Warren Handley, of Augusta, Georgia went home to join his parents in Heaven on Saturday September 12th, 2020.
He is survived by his children and their spouses, Paige Wildman, Reagan, and Rick Ingler, Eamonn and Tiffany Handley; grandchildren, Shannon Smith, Sydney Ingler, Austin Handley, and Ariel Handley; Sisters, Terry Pearson, Margaret Hannemann; Brother, Scott Handley.
Hugh was a devoted and loving, father, and grandfather. He graduated from Wheaton College. He served in the United States Army for 20 years during and after the Vietnam War. He received the Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster and retired as a Major in the Signal Corps. Hugh retired from General Dynamics, after over 20 years. He loved the city of Augusta, the Masters and the music here in Augusta. His great passion was his love of sports, in particular the teams from his hometown of Chicago, the Cubs and Blackhawks. Since moving to Augusta, he became a devoted follower of the GreenJackets. He had a love of good food and great friends and he spent many nights at his favorite restaurants enjoying both.
Due to the current pandemic, there are no services planned for Hugh at this time. The family will be having a Celebration of Life for Hugh at some point in the future when it is safe to gather together for him. Notice of this will be posted on his Facebook page.
