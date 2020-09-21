1/1
Hugh Warren Handley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hugh's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hugh Warren Handley
Augusta, GA—Hugh Warren Handley, of Augusta, Georgia went home to join his parents in Heaven on Saturday September 12th, 2020.
He is survived by his children and their spouses, Paige Wildman, Reagan, and Rick Ingler, Eamonn and Tiffany Handley; grandchildren, Shannon Smith, Sydney Ingler, Austin Handley, and Ariel Handley; Sisters, Terry Pearson, Margaret Hannemann; Brother, Scott Handley.
Hugh was a devoted and loving, father, and grandfather. He graduated from Wheaton College. He served in the United States Army for 20 years during and after the Vietnam War. He received the Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster and retired as a Major in the Signal Corps. Hugh retired from General Dynamics, after over 20 years. He loved the city of Augusta, the Masters and the music here in Augusta. His great passion was his love of sports, in particular the teams from his hometown of Chicago, the Cubs and Blackhawks. Since moving to Augusta, he became a devoted follower of the GreenJackets. He had a love of good food and great friends and he spent many nights at his favorite restaurants enjoying both.
Due to the current pandemic, there are no services planned for Hugh at this time. The family will be having a Celebration of Life for Hugh at some point in the future when it is safe to gather together for him. Notice of this will be posted on his Facebook page.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved