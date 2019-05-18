|
Mr. Humphrey Williams, Jr., husband to Mrs. LaShicka S. Williams, entered into rest, Monday, May 6, 2019, in Eisenhower Medical Center.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Monday, May 13, 2019, at Macedonia Baptist Church, 1828 Wrightsboro Road, with Dr. Gregory Fuller, officiating. Interment will follow 10:00am, Tuesday in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC., with full military honors. Viewing is scheduled from 3 to 5 pm Saturday, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 18, 2019