Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Resources
More Obituaries for Humphrey Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Humphrey Williams Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Humphrey Williams Jr. Obituary
Mr. Humphrey Williams, Jr., husband to Mrs. LaShicka S. Williams, entered into rest, Monday, May 6, 2019, in Eisenhower Medical Center.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Monday, May 13, 2019, at Macedonia Baptist Church, 1828 Wrightsboro Road, with Dr. Gregory Fuller, officiating. Interment will follow 10:00am, Tuesday in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC., with full military honors. Viewing is scheduled from 3 to 5 pm Saturday, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858

logo


logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now