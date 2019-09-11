|
|
Huston Lee Roberson
Augusta, GA—Mr. Huston Lee Roberson, 88, beloved husband of the late Doris Dean Roberson, entered into rest Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at his son's home.
Huston was a native of Childersburg, Alabama, but lived in Augusta most of his life. He married Doris in 1949 and remained happily married for 58 years. He moved to Augusta in 1951. Huston enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1952 and retired from the U.s Marine Corps Reserves as a Chief Warrant Officer 2. After 39 years, Huston retired as a Superintendent from SRS Carpenter Construction and was a master craftsman of cabinetry. He was a longtime member of Scottish Rite Webb Lodge 166 and the Cornman Sunday School Class of Fleming Baptist Church.
Huston was preceded in death by his wife, Doris; his son, Michael "Mike" Alan Roberson; his parents, George Alfred and Martha Etta Roberson; three sisters and a brother. He is survived by his son, Barry (Julianne) Roberson; grandchildren, Michael Kurt (Amy) Roberson, Crystal (Brannon) Graybill, Kyle Roberson, Emily (Thomas) Skelley, and Ross Roberson; 12 great-grandchildren; and his loving companion, Virginia Bragg.
Funeral services will be held at 11am, Friday, September 13, 2019 at Fleming Baptist Church, 3027 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 6-8pm at Elliott Sons Funeral Home on Lumpkin Road. Pallbearers who will honor Mr. Roberson are Kurt Roberson, Dylan Roberson, Garrett Roberson, Ross Roberson, Brandon Graybill and Thomas Skelley. Honorary Pallbearers will be the members of the Cornman Sunday School Class of Fleming Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Fleming Baptist Church, 3027 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta, GA.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/12/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 12, 2019