Ida Brooks
1934 - 2020
Sandersville, GA—Ms. Ida Williams Brooks, age 86, of Sandersville, died Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Washington County Regional Medical Center. A mausoleum chapel committal service will be held on Wednesday, November 11th at 1:00 p.m. at Southland Cemetery in Lexington SC. Pastor Weston Williford will officiate. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at May and Smith Funeral Home in Sandersville.
Ms. Brooks was born in Jackson County, the daughter of the late Hoyt Lee Williams and the late Mazelle Bellew Williams. She was reared in Warthen and graduated from Sandersville High School in 1953 where she was a cheerleader. For 30 years, Ms. Brooks lived in Davisboro where she raised her family and assisted in running the Brooks family farm. She retired to Myrtle Beach prior to returning home to be near family. Ms. Brooks was a lifelong lover of music and served as "resident DJ" while living at the Tennille retirement home. She was full of life, young at heart and loved to dance.
Survivors are her children, Dianne B. Cox of Sandersville, William Lamar Brooks of Stapleton and Leanne B. Englett and her husband Rodney of Wrens; grandchildren, Steven Lamar Brooks and Kristy B. Harrell; great granddaughter, Mallory Jane Harrell; and sister, Dorothy Bless of Florida.
Donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Sandersville, 316 Mathis Circle, Sandersville, GA. 31082.
May and Smith Funeral Directors in charge of these arrangements.
www.mayandsmithfuneraldirectors.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/10/2020.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
