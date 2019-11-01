|
Ida Jenene Walden
Avera, Georgia—Taylor Funeral Home of Gibson announces the death and funeral services for Mrs. Ida Jenene Walden, 83 of Avera, who died Thursday, October 31, 2019 in the Gibson Health & Rehab.
Graveside services will be held 3:00 PM, Saturday, November 2, 2019 in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Don Black officiating. Pallbearers will be: John Walden, Brandan Walden, Chase Walden, Dylan English, Stanley Walden & Cole Pittman.
A native of Glascock county, Mrs. Walden was a daughter of the late Marion Irby and Susie Kelley Irby. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and retired after many years of service from Louisville, Stapleton & Gibson shirt factories. She was an avid gardener and loved and cared for her family more than anything.
Mrs. Jenene was preceded in death by her parents, sons Charles Richard Walden, Danny Wayne Walden, sisters Glenda North, Marlene Chalker, Mildred Phillips, granddaughter April Rose Walden, and is survived by her husband Charles Walden of Avera, sons and daughters in law; Keith & Ellen Walden, Greg & Teresa Walden, all from Avera, 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM at the funeral home.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 2, 2019