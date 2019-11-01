Home

Taylor Funeral Home
57 College Street
Gibson, GA 30810
706-598-2301
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
57 College Street
Gibson, GA 30810
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Ida Jenene Walden


1936 - 2019
Ida Jenene Walden Obituary
Ida Jenene Walden
Avera, Georgia—Taylor Funeral Home of Gibson announces the death and funeral services for Mrs. Ida Jenene Walden, 83 of Avera, who died Thursday, October 31, 2019 in the Gibson Health & Rehab.
Graveside services will be held 3:00 PM, Saturday, November 2, 2019 in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Don Black officiating. Pallbearers will be: John Walden, Brandan Walden, Chase Walden, Dylan English, Stanley Walden & Cole Pittman.
A native of Glascock county, Mrs. Walden was a daughter of the late Marion Irby and Susie Kelley Irby. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and retired after many years of service from Louisville, Stapleton & Gibson shirt factories. She was an avid gardener and loved and cared for her family more than anything.
Mrs. Jenene was preceded in death by her parents, sons Charles Richard Walden, Danny Wayne Walden, sisters Glenda North, Marlene Chalker, Mildred Phillips, granddaughter April Rose Walden, and is survived by her husband Charles Walden of Avera, sons and daughters in law; Keith & Ellen Walden, Greg & Teresa Walden, all from Avera, 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM at the funeral home.
You may sign the family's personal guestbook online at www.taylorfhgibson.com.
Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Gibson is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 2, 2019
