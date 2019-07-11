Home

G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Ida Johnson McCorkle Obituary
Mrs. Ida Mae Johnson McCorkle, of Houston Loop, entered into rest July 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2 pm Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Bean Pond Baptist Church with the Rev. David Easterling officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 1 pm. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Mrs. McCorkle, a native of Aiken County was a member of Bean Pond Baptist Church where she served as Mother of the Church.

Survivors include a brother, James (Mary) Johnson; two sisters, Hazel (Willie) Stallings and Ruby (Bennie) Perry all of Jackson, SC.; a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Friday at the funeral home. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 pm Friday at the funeral home.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from July 11 to July 12, 2019
