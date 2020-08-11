Ida Mae Allen
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Ida Mae Allen entered into rest on August 6, 2020. Graveside service will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020 at
2 p.m. at Walker Memorial Park. She is survived by her husband, Herbert Allen, children, Shelia Allen, Cynthia Allen-Williams, Jeffrey(Phyllis)Allen, Ronald(Vernessa) Allen, Barnard Allen and Steven(Shelia) Allen; nine grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, adopted children and a host of other relatives and friends.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr.. Blvd., Augusta
