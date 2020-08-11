1/1
Ida Mae Allen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ida Mae Allen
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Ida Mae Allen entered into rest on August 6, 2020. Graveside service will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020 at
2 p.m. at Walker Memorial Park. She is survived by her husband, Herbert Allen, children, Shelia Allen, Cynthia Allen-Williams, Jeffrey(Phyllis)Allen, Ronald(Vernessa) Allen, Barnard Allen and Steven(Shelia) Allen; nine grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, adopted children and a host of other relatives and friends.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr.. Blvd., Augusta
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Walker Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 10, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to our family.
Gwendolyn Littlejohn and Ruby B. Sanders
Gwendolyn Littlejohn
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved