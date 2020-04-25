|
Ida P. Floyd
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Ida P. Floyd, 79, entered into rest April 25, 2020. Private Graveside Services will be held Monday in Pineview Memorial Gardens. Rev. Milton Sumerall officiating.
Memorials may be made to the , 901 Greene Street, Augusta, GA 30901.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). For complete obituary and registry, please visit www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020