Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
Pineview Memorial Gardens
Ida P. Floyd Obituary
Ida P. Floyd
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Ida P. Floyd, 79, entered into rest April 25, 2020. Private Graveside Services will be held Monday in Pineview Memorial Gardens. Rev. Milton Sumerall officiating.
Memorials may be made to the , 901 Greene Street, Augusta, GA 30901.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181).
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020
