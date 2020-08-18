Ida Quiller Mims
North Augusta, SC—Ida Quiller Gardenhire Mims, entered into rest August 14, 2020. Graveside services will be held 11 am Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Clarence D. Hill officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed. Ms. Mims, a native of Aiken County was a member of Mt. transfiguration Baptist Church.She attended Jefferson High School. Survivors include three sons, Arnold (Diane) Gardenhire, Patrick (Trena) Gardenhire and Eric (Rhonda) Gardenhire; two daughters, Cheryl Gardenhire and Nell (Keefe) Gardenhire-Royal; 10 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.Viewing will be held from 2-4 pm Friday at the funeral home.
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - August 19, 2020