Imogene H. D. Worrell
Augusta, GA—Imogene Hammond Douglas Worrell, 93, entered into rest on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.
A native of Augusta, Imogene grew up in the fellowship of the First Baptist Church of Augusta and graduated from Tubman High School. She retired as an operating room technician from University Hospital. She was proud to serve as a member of the first heart transplant team at University Hospital in 1984. She was excited to be the oldest graduate, at 82 years of age, from the Augusta School of Biblical Studies, earning a diploma. She was an active member of the WMU at Pineview Baptist Church for many years.
Family members include her children: Charles "Curly" L. Douglas (Janice), Rebecca G. Douglas and Susan D. Chick; grandchildren: Brandy B. Douglas and Charles Brandon Douglas (Laura); and one great-grandchild: Whitlee B. Douglas. She was preceded in death by her husbands: Charles Douglas and Walter Glenn Worrell; parents: Lewis C. Hammond and Pearl Bailie Hammond and her sisters: Christine H. Powers and Jewel H. Brown.
The graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Westover Memorial Park. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Broad Street Ministry Center, 20 Broad Street, Augusta, GA 30904.
