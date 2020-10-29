1/1
Imogene H. D. Worrell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Imogene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Imogene H. D. Worrell
Augusta, GA—Imogene Hammond Douglas Worrell, 93, entered into rest on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.
A native of Augusta, Imogene grew up in the fellowship of the First Baptist Church of Augusta and graduated from Tubman High School. She retired as an operating room technician from University Hospital. She was proud to serve as a member of the first heart transplant team at University Hospital in 1984. She was excited to be the oldest graduate, at 82 years of age, from the Augusta School of Biblical Studies, earning a diploma. She was an active member of the WMU at Pineview Baptist Church for many years.
Family members include her children: Charles "Curly" L. Douglas (Janice), Rebecca G. Douglas and Susan D. Chick; grandchildren: Brandy B. Douglas and Charles Brandon Douglas (Laura); and one great-grandchild: Whitlee B. Douglas. She was preceded in death by her husbands: Charles Douglas and Walter Glenn Worrell; parents: Lewis C. Hammond and Pearl Bailie Hammond and her sisters: Christine H. Powers and Jewel H. Brown.
The graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Westover Memorial Park. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Broad Street Ministry Center, 20 Broad Street, Augusta, GA 30904.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
Westover Memorial Park
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Westover Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved