Imogene Lockerman BowenMidville, GA—Imogene Lockerman Bowen, 79, resident of Midville, died Tuesday afternoon at Burke Medical Center in Waynesboro. Mrs. Bowen was born in Dooly County, Georgia, daughter of the late Jason H. Lockerman and Evelyn Edwards Lockerman. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband ,George F. Bowen, Sr., daughter, Michele Bowen, granddaughter Maci Lamb, and a sister, Martha McKinney. Mrs. Bowen was a homemaker.Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, graveside services for Mrs. Imogene L. Bowen will be held Friday afternoon, September 25, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. in the Midville City Cemetery with Reverend Jesse Bowen and Reverend Stuart Waller officiating. Pallbearers will be BTS employees. Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 7-9 P.M. at Tomlinson Funeral Home. Please remember the Social Distancing and use of facemasks guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 274, Midville, Georgia, 30441 in memory of Imogene L. Bowen.Survivors, Daughters, Sylvia Bowen Cochran (Scott), Pam Bowen Lamb (Bob); son, Frank Bowen, Jr. (Melanie); grandchildren, Ron Moore (Jessica), Mitch Fleming (Sable), Lesley Arrington (B.J.), Jason Cochran (Erin), Chris Lamb (Halei), Avery Parker, Emmie Bowen, and Micah Bowen, 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Cheryl Lockerman Dixon (David); brother, Ed Lockerman.Arrangements are by Tomlinson Funeral Home and Crematory of Swainsboro The Augusta Chronicle - September 25, 2020