Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Resources
More Obituaries for Imogene Sims
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Imogene M. Sims

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Imogene M. Sims Obituary
Imogene M. Sims, 80, wife of 49 years to Oscar E. Sims, entered into rest Sunday, March 3, 2019, at her residence.

Graveside services will be held Friday, March 8, 2019, at 2:00 PM from Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Mrs. Sims, was born in Knoxville, TN and worked at Owens Corning Fiber Glass Plant, and at Carole Fabrics for several years. She was a member of the Masters City Bowling League and the American Legion Auxillary Post #178. She was a loving "Granny" to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Jeff Major Sr, of Augusta; her daughter in law, Carla Major, of Augusta; her grandchildren, Lee Major, and Glen Major (April); and great grandchildren, Bryce and Layla Major.

The family would like to offer special thanks to Heartland Hospice, and her caregivers, Ashanti Jenkins and Ashley Walker.

If so desired memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post #178, 3219 Richmond Hill Rd, Augusta, GA 30906.

The family will receive friends Friday, March 8, 2019, from 12:30 until 1:30 PM at the funeral home. After the services friends are invited to the American Legion Post #178.

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.

www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now