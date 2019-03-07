|
Imogene M. Sims, 80, wife of 49 years to Oscar E. Sims, entered into rest Sunday, March 3, 2019, at her residence.
Graveside services will be held Friday, March 8, 2019, at 2:00 PM from Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mrs. Sims, was born in Knoxville, TN and worked at Owens Corning Fiber Glass Plant, and at Carole Fabrics for several years. She was a member of the Masters City Bowling League and the American Legion Auxillary Post #178. She was a loving "Granny" to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Jeff Major Sr, of Augusta; her daughter in law, Carla Major, of Augusta; her grandchildren, Lee Major, and Glen Major (April); and great grandchildren, Bryce and Layla Major.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Heartland Hospice, and her caregivers, Ashanti Jenkins and Ashley Walker.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post #178, 3219 Richmond Hill Rd, Augusta, GA 30906.
The family will receive friends Friday, March 8, 2019, from 12:30 until 1:30 PM at the funeral home. After the services friends are invited to the American Legion Post #178.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2019