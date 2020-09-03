1/1
Imogene Northcutt
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Imogene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Imogene Northcutt
Harlem, GA—Imogene Parris Moore Northcutt, 85, wife of James Northcutt, entered into rest on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Harlem, Ga. with Bishop Kirk Mitchell officiating. Interment will follow in South Harlem Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Northcutt was born in Gaffney, South Carolina to the late Luther and Lucile Parris. She spent many years as a dedicated homemaker then returned to work and after 26 years retired as office manager for the law firm of David L. Huguenin.
Left to cherish her memory are, her husband of over 34 years, James Northcutt; her children, Janice M. Deal (Michael), Kenneth D. Moore, Nathan H Moore, Katherine M. Nelson (Stuart), Alan A. Moore (Shauna), Elizabeth M. Nielson (John), Linda Moore and Angela Moore; 22 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren with one additional expected in February; her step-children Tammie Holloway (Todd), Renee Dillard (Todd), Jamie Northcutt, James Northcutt Jr. (Maureen), 10 step-grandchildren, 8 step-greatgrandchildren and her brother, Alvin Parris.
Pallbearers will be her sons and sons-in-law.
If so desired, memorials may be made to Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints General Missionary Fund or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We ask all guests and family members attending the services to practice social distancing and if medically able, wear a mask.
Visit www.starlingfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. STARLING FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA 706-556-6524
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/04/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved