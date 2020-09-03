Imogene Northcutt
Harlem, GA—Imogene Parris Moore Northcutt, 85, wife of James Northcutt, entered into rest on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Harlem, Ga. with Bishop Kirk Mitchell officiating. Interment will follow in South Harlem Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Northcutt was born in Gaffney, South Carolina to the late Luther and Lucile Parris. She spent many years as a dedicated homemaker then returned to work and after 26 years retired as office manager for the law firm of David L. Huguenin.
Left to cherish her memory are, her husband of over 34 years, James Northcutt; her children, Janice M. Deal (Michael), Kenneth D. Moore, Nathan H Moore, Katherine M. Nelson (Stuart), Alan A. Moore (Shauna), Elizabeth M. Nielson (John), Linda Moore and Angela Moore; 22 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren with one additional expected in February; her step-children Tammie Holloway (Todd), Renee Dillard (Todd), Jamie Northcutt, James Northcutt Jr. (Maureen), 10 step-grandchildren, 8 step-greatgrandchildren and her brother, Alvin Parris.
Pallbearers will be her sons and sons-in-law.
If so desired, memorials may be made to Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints General Missionary Fund or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We ask all guests and family members attending the services to practice social distancing and if medically able, wear a mask.
Visit www.starlingfuneralhome.com
to sign online guestbook. STARLING FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA 706-556-6524
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/04/2020