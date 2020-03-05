|
|
Mrs. Imogene W. Echols
North Augusta , SC—Mrs. Echols was born in Tignall and had lived almost all of her life in Wilkes County. She was the daughter of William Howard Wilkinson, Sr. and Gold House Wilkinson, and was the widow of James F. Echols. She was an excellent student and loved to sing. She was president and Salutatorian of the Tignall High School class of 1942.
Her first job was a sales clerk at the Belk-Gallant store in Washington; however, her career was being a loving wife and mother and raising her children by the Golden Rule. Affectionately known as "Ma" or the Southern charming endearment "Miss Genie" by generations of family and friends, she lived her faith through unconditional love for others. It was her nature to make everyone feel at home and there was always room at her table.
She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Kathryn M. Echols, of Carrollton; one son, William M. Echols, of Augusta; three daughters, Marilyn E. Lee (Gordon), of Cochran, Luree Echols (Randall Cason), of Calhoun, and Joy E. Carter (John), of N. Augusta, SC; a sister, Jane W. Arnold (Ralph) of Senoia; eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild; and a host of others. She was preceded in death by a son, Charles F. Echols, and by a daughter, Merigene E. Gaskin.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Fishing Creek Baptist Church, 1779 Sandtown Road, Washington, GA. The family will receive friends at the church fellowship hall following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fishing Creek Baptist Church, to the Tignall Baptist Church, or to the .
Hopkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Imogene W. Echols.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 3/6/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2020