Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Sunday, May 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Virtual services will be viewable at youtube.com/ebenezerproductions
Inez Cunningham "Nell" Thomas

Ms. Inez "Nell" Cunningham Thomas
Augusta, Georgia—Ms. Inez "Nell" Cunningham Thomas entered into rest on Friday, May 1, 2020, at her home.
Inez was a caregiver and business owner of Thomas Personal Care Home in Augusta, GA.
She leaves to cherish her memory: son, Joseph (Pamela) Wilbourne, Grovetown Ga.; grandson, Leviathan Wilbourne; brother, Willie Cunningham; sisters, Minnie Hightower, Maggie Richardson, Mary (Ernest) Rucker and Rose Cuff; In-laws, Rebecca Cunningham and Herman Hightower; devoted friend, Cicero Luke; goddaughter, Penelope (Wayne) Thompson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, employees and friends.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 16, 2020
