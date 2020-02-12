|
|
Mrs. Inez Drummings
Trenton, SC—Funeral Services for Mrs. Inez Barnes Drummings (wife of the late Eddie Drummings)will be held 1:30pm Saturday at the Shaws Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Rodney Curry, officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
She is survived by seven chidren, Robert (Lorine) Drumming, Shirley (Robert) Tucker, Linda (Rickey) Brunson, Vera (Michael) Gilliam, Timothy (Ruth) Drumming, Gloria Ligons, and Ronnie (Martha) Drumming; nineteen grandchildren, Thirty-Eight great grandchildren, Six great-great grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, Mary Mathis and Ocea Barnes and other relatives and friends. Amos & Sons Funeral Home, Johnston, SC.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 2/13/20
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2020