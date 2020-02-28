Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Resources
More Obituaries for Inez Perrin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Inez Perrin


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Inez Perrin Obituary
Inez Perrin
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Inez Perrin entered into rest on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Augusta Deliverance Evangelistic Church at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kerwin Myles officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. She is survived by son, Bruce Gregory; daughters, Joyce Gregory and Carolyn Perrin; two spiritual daughters, Lori Myles and Pamela Moore; sister, Pearl White; two grandchildren, Carlton Gregory, Sr. and Antonio Gregory; five great-grandchildren and a host of great -great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old. Tobacco Road. Hephzibah
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/29/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Inez's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -