Inez Perrin
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Inez Perrin entered into rest on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Augusta Deliverance Evangelistic Church at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kerwin Myles officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. She is survived by son, Bruce Gregory; daughters, Joyce Gregory and Carolyn Perrin; two spiritual daughters, Lori Myles and Pamela Moore; sister, Pearl White; two grandchildren, Carlton Gregory, Sr. and Antonio Gregory; five great-grandchildren and a host of great -great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old. Tobacco Road. Hephzibah
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/29/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 29, 2020